Mack Wilds Stops By Everyday Struggle

Mack Wilds is the latest guest to take on Joe Budden’s chair for a Friday episode of Everyday Struggle. He discusses a plethora of hip hop topics including rappers stealing other rappers’ flows, a The Wire reunion, and predictions for OJ Simpson.

He also discusses his opinion on rap an R&B crossovers and how he feels about 90’s rap.