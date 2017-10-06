Panty Melters: Idris Elba’s Chocolatey Chest Says, “Ello Gov’na” On The Cover Of Entertainment Weekly
Idris Elba Bares It All In New EW Cover
Well hello there, Idris…
On the latest cover of Entertainment Weekly, ladies–and some of you fellas–can delight in the shirtless scrumptiousness that is Idris Elba. The 45-year-old British actor is looking as comfortable and as confident as ever sporting a casually unbuttoned shirt and some shiny gold jewelry.
And he’s not just a piece of eye candy, either. In his cover story, we learn about how Elba is going to be literally everywhere in the upcoming months. He has 3 very different films all coming out this fall: The Mountain Between Us, Thor: Ragnarok, and Molly’s Game. We will have no shortage of places to see Idris being the stunning man he is in the next coming months.
A big thank you to both Entertainment Weekly and Idris Elba for this cover, we shall forever be grateful.
