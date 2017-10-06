American Express Sues Iggy Azalea’s Heavy Cream Cakes Over $300K In Unpaid Bills

Iggy Azalea Sued Over $300K In Unpaid Credit Card Bills

Poor porcelain thang.

Iggy Azalea is being sued by American Express for $299,147.81 in unpaid credit card bills, according to legal documents obtained by E! News. AMEX is seeking the full amount, which is $250,000 over her $50,000 credit limit. Financial struggles are nothing new for the “Fancy” rapper, in 2016 she had a whopping $269,980.20 for unpaid 2015 taxes and $391,056.55 for 2014, which is the year her debut album, “The New Classic,” dropped.

Azalea’s net worth was estimated to be $10 million in 2016, but it’s unclear where that figure has gone to as of now. The rent for her apartment alone is $15,000 a month. She hasn’t come out with an album since her debut project in 2014, but promised fans that her sophomore album, “Digital Distortion,” would come out eventually.

Get yourself an accountant, sis!