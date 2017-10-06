It’s The End Of An Era That Already Ended: AIM Is Officially Over

AOL AIM Is Officially Over

AOL has made the decision to discontinue AIM effective December 15, 2017. It’s the end of an era!

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

So, why is AIM being laid to rest? Obvious answer, but the company said that, “AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed.” It makes sense that texting, social media, and all of the other things that we use today took a role in the demise of AIM.

Some of you might have already thought AIM was over, but now that it’s official, it’s sad to take a walk down memory lane and realize you can’t set your away message to ~*thinking about her*~

AIM, signing off!