It’s The End Of An Era That Already Ended: AIM Is Officially Over
- By Bossip Staff
AOL AIM Is Officially Over
AOL has made the decision to discontinue AIM effective December 15, 2017. It’s the end of an era!
So, why is AIM being laid to rest? Obvious answer, but the company said that, “AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed.” It makes sense that texting, social media, and all of the other things that we use today took a role in the demise of AIM.
Some of you might have already thought AIM was over, but now that it’s official, it’s sad to take a walk down memory lane and realize you can’t set your away message to ~*thinking about her*~
AIM, signing off!