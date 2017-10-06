CellMateNextDoor : PartyNextDoor Arrested For Alleged Xanax and Oxycodone Possession

PartyNextDoor Arrested Over Alleged Drug Possession

PartyNextDoor was arrested on Thursday for allegedly being in possession of Xanax and Oxycodone possession. The OVO signee was arrested alongside his friend Jerome Nevins by New York state troopers in Niagara County early Thursday morning, according to reports by WIVB. Both have been charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Troopers were called to the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge at the request of U.S. Customs and Border officials, who reportedly found the Xanax and Oxycodone after stopping PND’s tour bus for a “secondary inspection” before allowing it into the U.S.

According to the reports, PND allegedly had Xanax and Oxycodone on him, while Nevins only had Xanax. Both were given appearance tickets for Town of Lewiston court.