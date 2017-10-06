Natural Born Killa: Suge Knight Claims That Dr. Dre Paid $20K To Have Him Killed

Suge Knight Claims Dr. Dre Tried To Have Him Killed

According to TMZ, Suge Knight is claiming that Dr. Dre was the mastermind behind a plot to have him killed, and was paying $20k to have it done — but Dre says it’s all BS.

In new legal documents, Suge claims that in July 2016, he was shown a check made out for $20k by Dr. Dre to a man named Dwayne Johnson. According to Knight, this was money paid to Johnson with the intention of having him kill Suge Knight the day he fatally ran over a man.

Suge says in legal docs that in July, 2016, he met with a private investigator and Dwayne Johnson, and during the meeting, Johnson told both of them the $20k was partial payment for “Dwayne Johnson to participate in my murder.” Johnson was at the Tam’s parking lot the day Suge ran over Terry Carter, killing him–for which he is on trial for murder.

Dr. Dre’s lawyers call Suge’s allegations “absurd.”