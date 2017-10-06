Mean Team: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Sued Bullying Pilot Jones To Near Suicide

Good Boy Gone….. 😏| 📸: @iamdttinsley A post shared by Pilot Jones (@whoispilotjones) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Pilot Jones Sues Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian For Bullying

Some of you may remember Pilot Jones as Blac Chyna’s kissin’ cousin who’s smoochie snapshot lead Rob Kardashian to call him a bunch of n-words and f-words.

In addition to the abuse that he took from Rob, Jones also incurred the wrath of his mouth mate, Blac Chyna for allegedly “leaking” the photos of them kissing.

Well, let Mr. Pilot tell it, those attacks did number on him and he is clapping back at them with a lawsuit according to TMZ .

Jones alleges that Chyna exposed him as a homosexual and made his contact info public which lead to a number of terroristic threats from random people saying things like:

“You’re a f****** snake for doing that to Rob & Chyna” and “Today will be the last day of you walking b!tc#.”

Jones claims that the incident ruined his self-esteem, left him devoid of respect from his children and lead him to attempt suicide.

No dollar amount has been disclosed, but Jones is suing both Rob and Chyna for damages.