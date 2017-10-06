Call Chyna: Tokyo Toni Says She’s She’s Suing Wendy Williams For $1 Million

How you doinnnn’ hater?

Tokyo Toni Say She’s Suing Wendy Williams

Blac Chyna’s mom is all the way fed up with Wendy Williams and she’s ready to take legal action. If you’re familiar with Tokyo Toni’s beef with Wendy Williams then you should be fully aware that Tokyo’s been blaming the talk show host for a number of her ailments including anxiety and depression.

Why?

Because according to Tokyo Wendy’s been stressing her out by talking about her on her show. Wendy previously labeled Tokyo and her daughter Chyna “opportunists” because of Chy’s Rob Kardashian relationship and Tokyo lashed online.

“It isn’t going to stop me!” said Tokyo in December of 2016 after she was hospitalized for passing out. “Wendy Williams has stressed me as well as living this “Life” […] I just thank God it wasn’t a heart attack.” “I am suing you @WendyShow. “You f*** my money up and giving me physical health problems. Anxiety and depression!”

Now it looks like Tokyo’s making good on her legal action threat now that she’s been once again brought up on the show. Earlier this week Wendy was joined by actress Whitney Cummings laughed about Tokyo’s recent poon parcel to OJ Simpson and dubbed her a “gold digger.”

Following that Cummings made a joke about the segment on Instagram. “Today I am on @wendyshow. I learned a lot about Blac Chyna and her mother, who I believe is named Tokyo Chyna,” wrote the comedienne.

Today I am on @wendyshow. I learned a lot about Blac Chyna and her mother, who I believe is named Tokyo Chyna? A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

None too pleased by the jokes on her behalf, Tokyo’s adamant that she’s suing Wendy, her producers AND Cummings.

“This crazy a** woman made her whole caption about me?” said Tokyo. “Ok I will s**[sic] her up with this $1,000.000.000 lawsuit I’m putting in this morning.”

There are also some lines in there about Cummings having “salmonella p***y” and Wendy being a “weak, nothing a** whore.” If you care to read more of Toni’s ramblings be sure to swipe through.

Ballerific Comment Creepin 🌾👀🌾 #tokyotoni #commentcreepin (video via @freakymarko2) (swipe) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

That’s not all however, hit the flip to see how else Wendy Williams is affecting Toni.