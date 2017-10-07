R.I.P.: Comedian Ralphie May Passes Away At Age 45 From Cardiac Arrest

Ralphie May Passes Away At Age 45

Comedian Ralphie May passed away inside a private residence in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon. He was 45 years old.

The comedian apparently died of cardiac arrest, which came after a 6-week-long bout with pneumonia, which he continued to work through, making his last onstage appearance on Thursday night at Harrah’s, according to TMZ.

Ralphie made waves in stand-up comedy throughout the late 90’s and early 2000’s, with a huge boost in 2003 when he came in second on “Last Comic Standing.”

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, fellow comedienne Lahna Turner and their two children, April June May and August James May.

May he rest in peace.

