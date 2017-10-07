“Homeboy’s…Gonna Like…Get It” Twitter Roasts Bella Hadid For Sounding Like An Undercover Caucasian At A Black High School
- By Bossip Staff
Bella Hadid’s Sneaker Interview Gets Dragged
Okay, girl!
Bella Hadid is living the American White Woman dream. She’s a successful model with friends of influence, her nose job healed flawlessly, and she has a handful of cool Black homies. This is good for her caucasian cool meter and tragic for her when she’s trying to appropriate. “Home girl” visited a sneaker story with Complex and the entire conversation was cringeworthy!
Take a look:
Twitter got a hold of this and dragged her back to sergeant that sent her on assignment. Hit the flip.
