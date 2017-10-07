“Homeboy’s…Gonna Like…Get It” Twitter Roasts Bella Hadid For Sounding Like An Undercover Caucasian At A Black High School

Bella Hadid’s Sneaker Interview Gets Dragged

Okay, girl!

Bella Hadid is living the American White Woman dream. She’s a successful model with friends of influence, her nose job healed flawlessly, and she has a handful of cool Black homies. This is good for her caucasian cool meter and tragic for her when she’s trying to appropriate. “Home girl” visited a sneaker story with Complex and the entire conversation was cringeworthy!

Take a look:

Lmao I've never actually heard Bella Hadid talk before and I'm screaming does she actually talk like this??? pic.twitter.com/ew30ugP6cJ — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) October 4, 2017

Twitter got a hold of this and dragged her back to sergeant that sent her on assignment. Hit the flip.