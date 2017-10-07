Little Richard Sits For Rare TV Interview And Hints That He Doesn’t Like Men Anymore – “I Want To Be Holy Like Jesus” [Video]

Despite the fact that Little Richard’s affinity for sex with…pretty much anyone of any gender that comes his way has been well-documented and even come straight from his own mouth, the Rock & Roll legend is singing a different tune in his old age.

At 84, Little Richard says he’s over all the “unnatural affection” and most concerned with living how God wants him to live:

“But God, Jesus, he made men, men, he made women, women, you know? And you’ve got to live the way God wants you to live… You know, all these things. So much unnatural affection. So much of people just doing everything and don’t think about God. Don’t want no parts of him. Regardless of whatever you are, he loves you. I don’t care what you are. He loves you and he can save you. All you’ve got to do is say, ‘Lord, take me as I am. I’m a sinner.’ But we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. The only holy, righteous person is Jesus and he wants us to be just like him because, in order to go to Heaven, we’ve got to look like him,” Richard said. “I don’t want to sing rock and roll no more. … I want to be holy like Jesus.”

Well, alright then Little Richard.

