Tyrese Takes His Sad Salty Attack On Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson To Twitter

Tyrese Continues To Go At The Rock On Social Media

Tyrese’s haterific, misspelled social media campaign against The Rock for signing on for a “Fast & Furious” spinoff shows no signs of slowing down. Now, he’s gone from fighting the air on Instagram to fussing at Dwayne Johnson on Twitter.

It all started when The Rock retweeted a report about his and Jason Statham’s new Hobbs spinoff with commentary about how he wanted to expand the brand from the moment he joined the team, and congratulations began pouring in from fans and supporters.

My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019 https://t.co/IJcdQTHSi3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 6, 2017

A move which, unsurprisingly, got Tyrese even BIGGER mad at ‘DeWayne’ for still not bothering to call his cell phone and beg for forgiveness for making millions of dollars for himself without his expressed consent.

the real selfish #CandyAss revealed and why you on twitter..???? You lost my number right? I'm at you when I see you #Family — #VisionImplementor (@Tyrese) October 6, 2017

you still promoting a movie that no one wants to see made you clown FOH — #VisionImplementor (@Tyrese) October 6, 2017

He then shifted from being upset that the Rock dared promote his new movie venture to irate that the man is paying him and these harshly-worded rants complete dust while doing so.

He's on twitter and won't hit my cell @TheRock this is the people's champ? #ShawHobbsEpicFailure you came here to break up the fast family — #VisionImplementor (@Tyrese) October 6, 2017

And since The Rock won’t make sure he eats, he’s now begging his agent for more concert bookings through social media, highlighting his appearance at the “Barklays Arena.”

#SwipeLeft – When they push your movie to 2020 it's back to your day job – CAA's Mark Cheatum thank you for the 7 shows so far I just wanna do 20 shows please and get back to the house #BarclaysArena #PhilipsArena #ImNotCheap real offers only and I'm at you A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

We don’t know WHY his Black Queen won’t just take his phone away. This is getting progressively more embarrassing.

WENN/Splash