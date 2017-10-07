Tyrese Takes His Sad Salty Attack On Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson To Twitter
Tyrese Continues To Go At The Rock On Social Media
Tyrese’s haterific, misspelled social media campaign against The Rock for signing on for a “Fast & Furious” spinoff shows no signs of slowing down. Now, he’s gone from fighting the air on Instagram to fussing at Dwayne Johnson on Twitter.
It all started when The Rock retweeted a report about his and Jason Statham’s new Hobbs spinoff with commentary about how he wanted to expand the brand from the moment he joined the team, and congratulations began pouring in from fans and supporters.
A move which, unsurprisingly, got Tyrese even BIGGER mad at ‘DeWayne’ for still not bothering to call his cell phone and beg for forgiveness for making millions of dollars for himself without his expressed consent.
He then shifted from being upset that the Rock dared promote his new movie venture to irate that the man is paying him and these harshly-worded rants complete dust while doing so.
And since The Rock won’t make sure he eats, he’s now begging his agent for more concert bookings through social media, highlighting his appearance at the “Barklays Arena.”
We don’t know WHY his Black Queen won’t just take his phone away. This is getting progressively more embarrassing.
