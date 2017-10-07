Porsha Williams Confirms Whether Or Not She Was Sent Packing From RHOA Vacay For Putting Paws On Marlo Hampton

Porsha Williams Talks Barcelona Fight On Dish Nation

Remember when we told you that Porsha Williams supposedly got into yet another fist fight on the set of Real Housewives of Atlanta — this time with Marlo Williams while on a vacation to Spain — and got sent home early because her scrappy azz can’t ever seem to keep her hands to herself?

Well now, Porsha is weighing in.

When the topic of RHOA drama came up during a recent episode of “Dish Nation,” Porsha addressed the issue. Kind of. As best she could while under contract, anyway.

While Porsha confirms she came on home to Atlanta earlier than planned, she –unsurprisingly — spun it that no one “sent” her anyplace.

But as far as slap-boxing with Marlo goes…looks like we’ll have to tune in to see what happened with all of that. (Skip to the 7:55 mark).

Hmmm…do you believe her version of events, however vague and half-reported?

Getty/WENN/Splash