Get Well: Jhene Aiko Reveals Struggling With Addiction & Grief For Past 5 Years
Jhene Aiko had something to get off of her chest after achieving top 10 Billboard status with her latest project. The “Trippy” performer expressed to fans that her life in the last 5 years has been a lot less whimsical than her singing voice. Jhene says she’s been struggling with addiction and grief.
Jhene lost her brother Miyagi to cancer on July 19, 2012. She says to fans:
I had no expectations when creating this project… I am not an entertainer or even a singer… I just write and recite because it's the only way I know how to deal. Trip wasn't for anyone but myself, but I am overwhelmed with all of the positive feedback I've been receiving. For the past 5 years I have been struggling with addiction and grief… thinking I may not be strong enough or good enough to continue this life. Sharing this project has been helping me heal… I have been sober since the release date and I am proud of myself for that more than anything. I am proud of all of us for opening our minds and hearts in such a chaotic time. We are truly better as a collective. The human race is in dire need of healing. It is not a competition. We are all in this together and it's time we act like we know. Thank you to any and everyone who took the time to watch the short film, listen to the album and read this post 🙏🏼 Continue to learn no matter how much u think u already know, continue to love no matter how many times ur heart is broken and continue to breathe through it and be thankful for this very moment… because it is all we truly have 💚 thank you – Penny
Hundreds of comments poured in, encouraging the star. This week, Jhene’s album Trippy peaked at number 5 on Billboard.