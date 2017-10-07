Get Well: Jhene Aiko Reveals Struggling With Addiction & Grief For Past 5 Years

Jhene Aiko had something to get off of her chest after achieving top 10 Billboard status with her latest project. The “Trippy” performer expressed to fans that her life in the last 5 years has been a lot less whimsical than her singing voice. Jhene says she’s been struggling with addiction and grief.

Jhene lost her brother Miyagi to cancer on July 19, 2012. She says to fans:

For the past 5 years I have been struggling with addiction and grief… thinking I may not be strong enough or good enough to continue this life. Sharing this project has been helping me heal… I have been sober since the release date and I am proud of myself for that more than anything.

Hundreds of comments poured in, encouraging the star. This week, Jhene’s album Trippy peaked at number 5 on Billboard.