Viola Davis Teams Up With Larry Wilmore For New ABC Comedy, ‘Black Don’t Crack’

Viola Davis Is Coming With New Show, ‘Black Don’t Crack’

The beautiful Viola Davis is teaming up with famed producer Larry Wilmore for a new comedy picked up by ABC, according to reports.

Black Don’t Crack is a look at three sorority sisters who lost touch after college and are set to reunite. The show will be executive-produced by Wilmore, whose is responsible for playing an important role in the production of two of the funniest, best black comedies on TV today: ABC’s Black-ish and HBO’s Insecure. It is going to be written and executive-produced by the co-executive producer of Insecure, Regina Hicks.

Viola Davis and her producing partner and husband, Julius Tennon, are executive-producing through their company, JuVee Productions, and Wilmore is exec-producing through Wilmore Films, according to Shadow and Act. Both companies have deals at ABC.

Julius Tennon said about the program, “Seeing these three African-American women who appear not to age but to have challenges that we can all relate to, and, in a way, we have not seen before, will be a revelation.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting project and to collaborate with the crazy-talented Regina Hicks. BDC is hilarious, heartwarming and shines a light on women who are hiding in plain sight,” said Wilmore.