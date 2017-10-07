Viola Davis Teams Up With Larry Wilmore For New ABC Comedy, ‘Black Don’t Crack’
The beautiful Viola Davis is teaming up with famed producer Larry Wilmore for a new comedy picked up by ABC, according to reports.
Black Don’t Crack is a look at three sorority sisters who lost touch after college and are set to reunite. The show will be executive-produced by Wilmore, whose is responsible for playing an important role in the production of two of the funniest, best black comedies on TV today: ABC’s Black-ish and HBO’s Insecure. It is going to be written and executive-produced by the co-executive producer of Insecure, Regina Hicks.
Viola Davis and her producing partner and husband, Julius Tennon, are executive-producing through their company, JuVee Productions, and Wilmore is exec-producing through Wilmore Films, according to Shadow and Act. Both companies have deals at ABC.
Julius Tennon said about the program, “Seeing these three African-American women who appear not to age but to have challenges that we can all relate to, and, in a way, we have not seen before, will be a revelation.”
“I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting project and to collaborate with the crazy-talented Regina Hicks. BDC is hilarious, heartwarming and shines a light on women who are hiding in plain sight,” said Wilmore.