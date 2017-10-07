Secret Squirrels: What Is Photo Shoot With Dashiki-Rockin’ Colin Kaepernick All About? [Video]

Image via Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Colin Kaepnick At Secret Photo Shoot In Harlem

Something’s going down in Harlem and whatever it is, those responsible don’t want us to see it quite yet.

TMZ caught footage of a photo shoot that featured a dashiki-rockin’ Colin Kaepernick surrounded by what appears to be a group of Black and Latinx kids in the famed NYC borough.

You can clearly see that there is a frantic white woman who is trying desperately to block the camera’s view of this public photo shoot. It is reported that people on set were seen with GQ promotional materials.

Is the style mag plotting a Kaepernick issue? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

While kickin’ it in Harlem, Kaep put his money where his mouth is (like he’s BEEN doing) and did some more good in the hood.

We hope “they” are mad and stay mad.