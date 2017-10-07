Secret Squirrels: What Is Photo Shoot With Dashiki-Rockin’ Colin Kaepernick All About? [Video]
Something’s going down in Harlem and whatever it is, those responsible don’t want us to see it quite yet.
TMZ caught footage of a photo shoot that featured a dashiki-rockin’ Colin Kaepernick surrounded by what appears to be a group of Black and Latinx kids in the famed NYC borough.
You can clearly see that there is a frantic white woman who is trying desperately to block the camera’s view of this public photo shoot. It is reported that people on set were seen with GQ promotional materials.
Is the style mag plotting a Kaepernick issue? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
While kickin’ it in Harlem, Kaep put his money where his mouth is (like he’s BEEN doing) and did some more good in the hood.
I was in Harlem w @nessnitty having an amazing conversation w/ the freshmen class of Dream. Seeing all of your faces gave me hope and motivation we can make this world a better place. We hope you enjoy your brand new backpacks and are ready for the school year ✊🏾RP @wearedream – A few weeks ago, @kaepernick7 donated 25,000 to DREAM as part of his million dollar pledge. Today, he and @nessnitty stopped by to talk to our founding 9th graders about activism, taking risks, and starting difficult conversations. We're so grateful to have friends who believe in our youth and their future. #WeAreDREAM
We hope “they” are mad and stay mad.