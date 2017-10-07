Kenneka Jenkins’ Official Cause Of Death Deemed Accidental Due To Extreme Intoxication And Hypothermia

Kenneka Jenkins’ Death Ruled An Accident

Despite weeks of outrage from the public and a demand for “answers,” “justice,” and “the truth” from conspiracy theorists on the streets and social media, it appears that Kenneka Jenkins’ tragic death was indeed a freak accident.

The coroner has finally released the 19-year-old girl’s autopsy and toxicology report, and findings suggest that Kenneka died as a result of hypothermia as a result of exposure to sub-zero temperatures inside the hotel freezer.

The Chicago Tribune reports that alcohol intoxication, mixed with a drug known as topiramate, typically used to treat epilepsy and migraines, were major contributing factors in her death.

Kenneka’s family confirms that she did not have a prescription for the medication, but the examiner found “theraputic levels” in her system. The drug is known to have very strong interaction with alcohol, and Kenneka’s blood alcohol content was 0.112 — for reference, the legal limit for drivers is 0.08. The examiner’s office confirms that this combination could lead to “impaired memory and concentration, poor coordination, confusion and impaired judgement.”

In addition, there was no trace of any ‘date rape drugs’ in her system, nor any indication that she had been sexually assaulted or physically attacked in any way. The medical examiner did find an abrasion to her right ankle and a purple contusion on her right leg, but there was no other sign of external or internal trauma to her body. Furthermore, her brain was a bit swollen, however, that is not indicative of any specific cause of death, it said.

Sadly, it appears that Kenneka became extremely inebriated and disoriented, and wandered into a dangerous situation. SMH. Hopefully, her family and friends can find peace.



