Pay Attention! FBI Says “Black Identity Extremists” Pose Growing Threat To Cops

FBI Labels “Black Identity Extremists” As Threat To Police

This is how it starts. Everyone needs to pay attention because one day we might look back at this moment as a pivotal moment when the federal government reinvigorated a campaign against Black protesters and activists.

According to ForeignPolicy, the FBI’s counterterrorism unit is warning that “black identity extremists” are a major threat to law enforcement officers. They even have a cute acronym for “these types” of people, BIE.

Peep the langage used here:

“The FBI assesses it is very likely Black Identity Extremist (BIE) perceptions of police brutality against African Americans spurred an increase in premeditated, retaliatory lethal violence against law enforcement and will very likely serve as justification for such violence,”

“Perceptions”. PERCEPTIONS. “Perceptions of police brutality against African Americans”…ain’t no “perceptions”, b!tc#! We KNOW the police whoop our azzes just for living.

Our collective response to the police shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson is the catalyst for the Black boogie men who are taking aim at cops if you let them tell it:

“The FBI assesses it is very likely incidents of alleged police abuse against African Americans since then have continued to feed the resurgence in ideologically motivated, violent criminal activity within the BIE movement,”

Again, “alleged”. Pay. Attention. The feds are labeling Black folks who are angry at systemic racism as domestic terrorists. Something that the President didn’t do when addressing the tiki-torchers in Charlottesville.

You know what America does when they perceive a group of people to be terrorists…at least when they’re Black or brown.

Guess they don’t see neo-Nazis and alt-right azzholes in that same light. Imagine that.