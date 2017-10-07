Say What? Nelly Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting A Woman On His Tour Bus

Nelly Arrested On Rape Charges

Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

According to TMZ, a woman claims she was raped on the rapper’s tour bus in Washington state. Nelly has been turing Washington with Country band Florida/Georgia line and is set to have another performance later on tonight.

The inciedent in question allegedly occurred Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM on Nelly’s bus. The woman specifically said that it was Nelly who forced himself on her.

The rapper was taken in on second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM, and remains in custody at this moment.

We’ll follow this story and let you know more as it develops.

Splash/Getty