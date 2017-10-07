Secret Seeds: Two Of Fetty Wap’s Newest Baby Mamas Not Named Masika Or Alexis Get Together

Fetty Wap’s Two Baby Mamas Have A Play Date

This is interesting.

It looks like Fetty Wap had two women pregnant around the same time and they’re both are making it do what it do for the kids. A woman who goes by Turquoise is a dancer in Miami is one of the mothers and she’s getting friendly with “Lay”, posting her up on instagram. Shout out to Tea Tenders Liv for confirming that these two women have had kids recently with Fetty Wap.

Look at that☝🏾😆💕 Our 2 newest Baby WAPs are on their first play date! 💃🏽 These mothers actually get along 😩 Hopefully we can get the other mothers to get along as well & then all the kids can get together 💃🏽#TeaTENDERS via @zoovierbabies 💕 A post shared by TeaTenders_LIV (@teatenders_liv) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Do they look a like???

Here is their sister, Masika’s seed with Fetty.

The best dinner date ever ♥️@KhariBarbie A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:40am PDT

