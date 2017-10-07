Secret Seeds: Two Of Fetty Wap’s Newest Baby Mamas Not Named Masika Or Alexis Get Together

- By Bossip Staff
Fetty Wap’s Two Baby Mamas Have A Play Date

This is interesting.

It looks like Fetty Wap had two women pregnant around the same time and they’re both are making it do what it do for the kids. A woman who goes by Turquoise is a dancer in Miami is one of the mothers and she’s  getting friendly with “Lay”, posting her up on instagram. Shout out to Tea Tenders Liv for confirming that these two women have had kids recently with Fetty Wap.

Do they look a like???

Here is  their sister, Masika’s seed with Fetty.

The best dinner date ever ♥️@KhariBarbie

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

Hit the flip for more of Turquoise, Lay and their secret Fetty seeds.

Baby momma 😍 @callherlay

A post shared by @turquoisemiami on

Cambodian Thai Vietnamese & African American 💕 Made With So Much Love 🌹😘 love You Amani ☺️ #mixedbabiesig #mixedbabies

A post shared by Snapchat 📸👉🏽👻| CallHerLay l (@callherlay) on

❤️

A post shared by Snapchat 📸👉🏽👻| CallHerLay l (@callherlay) on

Best Thing You Never Had 😝

A post shared by Snapchat 📸👉🏽👻| CallHerLay l (@callherlay) on

100 shots #turquoisemiami

A post shared by @turquoisemiami on

