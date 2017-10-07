Mobile Terrorism: London Driver Intentionally Runs Over At Least 10 With Car In Museum District

Image via TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Driver Runs Over Pedestrians At London’s Natural History Museum

The use of vehicles in terror attacks over the past couple of years has increased and grown considerably more frightening, especially in London

According to DailyMail, hundreds of tourists scattered as a car hopped a curb and sped toward pedestrians at a fancy museum district in London. At this time it is reported that the driver has injured at least 10 people in the attack.

The driver of a Toyota Prius what was used as a registered cab was arrested on the scene.

At least one man was seen covered in blood as guards attempted to assist with medical care.

A witness named Greg King recounted what he heard and saw during the attack:

‘A black Toyota went ploughing straight towards us and the crowd. I heard tyres screeching and a lot of screaming and then a massive smash which was him hitting a sign and the glass falling. ‘He then swerved and went smashing into the silver car on the other side of the road which stopped him. ‘People were sprinting in all directions and then it looked like a security guard from the museum and two members of the public were pinning him down.

Prayers up for those injured. We’ll continue to update you on this story as more details become available.