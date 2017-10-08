“I Ain’t Do No Dumm S^*t Like This”: Nelly Assures Fans He’s Innocent Of Alleged Rape Charges
On Saturday, news broke that Nelly was being held in custody after a woman claimed he forced himself on her early that morning on the rapper’s tour bus in Washington state. The rapper was taken in on second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM, but has since been released and is speaking out on Twitter to clear his own name.
In a series of 5 tweets, Nelly makes it clear that HE is in fact the victim in this whole situation, and promises to his family, friends, and fans that he would never do something like what is being alleged against him. He also makes sure to note that he was released pending further investigation, not having been charged with any crime.
There you have it. Nelly also has celebrities like Akon on his side, who told TMZ that he is almost 100% positive his former collaborator wouldn’t do something like that. Though he wasn’t there for the situation, he speculates that a girl might have alleged something false to get a big pay day, which isn’t foreign to the rap industry.
More news on this situation as it develops.