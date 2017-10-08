“I Ain’t Do No Dumm S^*t Like This”: Nelly Assures Fans He’s Innocent Of Alleged Rape Charges

Nelly Claims Innocence After Being Arrested For Alleged Rape Charge

On Saturday, news broke that Nelly was being held in custody after a woman claimed he forced himself on her early that morning on the rapper’s tour bus in Washington state. The rapper was taken in on second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM, but has since been released and is speaking out on Twitter to clear his own name.

In a series of 5 tweets, Nelly makes it clear that HE is in fact the victim in this whole situation, and promises to his family, friends, and fans that he would never do something like what is being alleged against him. He also makes sure to note that he was released pending further investigation, not having been charged with any crime.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!! — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released , pending further investigation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

There you have it. Nelly also has celebrities like Akon on his side, who told TMZ that he is almost 100% positive his former collaborator wouldn’t do something like that. Though he wasn’t there for the situation, he speculates that a girl might have alleged something false to get a big pay day, which isn’t foreign to the rap industry.

More news on this situation as it develops.