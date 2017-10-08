Sunken Spinach Dip: Houston’s Has A Problem… Protest Led By T.I. Shuts Down ATL Eatery
Houston’s In Atlanta Accused Of Racial Discrimination
Houston’s definitely has a problem y’all. T.I. and a number of other ATL entertainers, including Tiny, Deb Antney, Young Dro and more led a protest against the restaurant at their Buckhead locations on both Lenox Road and Peachtree over numerous alleged incidents of discrimination. TMZ is reporting that the protests were sparked by an incident Friday where Deb Antney and Momma Dee were part of a group of seven denied seating at the Lenox location under a policy of not accepting walk in parties larger than six. After the group offered to split up, the restaurant still wouldn’t seat them. Peep the posts from Tip below as well as summaries from witnesses on the scene.
1. Houston’s has been turning away people of color, stating that they’re not complying with the dress code (note we watched several people walk in with similar casual clothing) 2. They wouldn’t seat a large party of color because of “lack of space” and when the group volunteered to split up, they were told that they will not be split up because the members of party would distract other patrons by interacting with each other across the restaurant. #stopdiscrimination #boycott #boycotthoustons #atlanta #atl
As a result of the protests, Houston’s on Lenox closed Saturday and posted the following statement.
We have employed a diverse, hard-working staff serving Atlanta’s similarly diverse clientele for many years. Charges of discrimination are not only unfounded but are an intentional manipulation using social media. Our policies and guidelines apply equally to everyone. Our restaurants are not set up to accommodate large groups, with only a limited number of tables that can accommodate large parties together. Our Houston’s in Atlanta recently instituted a policy whereby large parties of 7 or more will not be split into separate groups at different tables, which means that larger groups may not be able to dine with us at certain times. We decided to close our Lenox Houston’s today from the anticipation of protests and threats made against the restaurant and staff members. We will always choose the side of caution when it comes to protecting our valued staff and guests.
Hit the flip for T.I.’s response and more videos from the protest
This is nothing new. Just wanna show support to all the people who've ever felt profiled or discriminated against at this establishment. WE WILL NOT accept this in our city. You may not care for US personally… BUT U WILL RESPECT THE POWER OF OUR DOLLAR!!!! #ShutItDown #HoustonsWeHaveAProblem #BoycottHoustons #USorELSE
T.I. clapped back at Houston’s claims that the issues are the result of social media manipulation, revealing the company has faced a lawsuit for similar issues YEARS ago.
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://story.ng/sunken-spinach-dip-houstons-has-a-problem-protest-led-by-t-i-shuts-down-atl-eatery/ Sunken Spinach Dip: Houston’s Has A Problem… Protest Led By T.I. Shuts Down ATL Eatery – Story.ng