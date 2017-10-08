Sunken Spinach Dip: Houston’s Has A Problem… Protest Led By T.I. Shuts Down ATL Eatery

Houston’s In Atlanta Accused Of Racial Discrimination

Houston’s definitely has a problem y’all. T.I. and a number of other ATL entertainers, including Tiny, Deb Antney, Young Dro and more led a protest against the restaurant at their Buckhead locations on both Lenox Road and Peachtree over numerous alleged incidents of discrimination. TMZ is reporting that the protests were sparked by an incident Friday where Deb Antney and Momma Dee were part of a group of seven denied seating at the Lenox location under a policy of not accepting walk in parties larger than six. After the group offered to split up, the restaurant still wouldn’t seat them. Peep the posts from Tip below as well as summaries from witnesses on the scene.

Ok so I've heard 4 different stories from 4 different sources about discrimination against US at 2 separate Houstons Steakhouse locations in my city. Tomorrow we get answers. #HoustonsWeHaveAProblem A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

As a result of the protests, Houston’s on Lenox closed Saturday and posted the following statement.

T.I. clapped back at Houston’s claims that the issues are the result of social media manipulation, revealing the company has faced a lawsuit for similar issues YEARS ago.

#BoycottHoustons #HoustonsWeHaveAProblem #ShutItDown #USorELSE A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

#stopdiscrimination #boycott Houston’s on Peachtree A post shared by Bobbie Beasley (@attorneymommy) on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Part of the story…Sorry if they’re out of order, there’s a lot going on! #boycotthoustons #atlanta #atl #stopdiscrimination A post shared by Bobbie Beasley (@attorneymommy) on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Sorry they closed ma'am. No spinach dip today!!! #ShutItDown #HoustonsWeHaveAProblem #BoycottHoustons #USorELSE A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT