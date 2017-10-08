Dirty Dummies: Dove Gets Dragged For Releasing Racist Facebook Ad

Can’t be serious…

Dove Gets Blasted For Facebook Ad

Dear Dove, go season some food.

A Facebook ad that’s since been taken down has the skincare brand drowning in criticism. On Saturday makeup artist @NayTheMUA posted a screenshot from a video showing a black woman taking off her T-shirt to reveal a white woman.

“So I’m scrolling through Facebook and this is the #dove ad that comes up…. ok so what am I looking at,” wrote Nay in a since-deleted post.

Dove apologised for 'racist' Facebook advert showing a black woman turning white after using @Dove lotion. pic.twitter.com/NGXyhnGuBZ — Habeeb Akande (@Habeeb_Akande) October 8, 2017

Dove has since apologized for the ad that “missed the mark” but it’s not stopping the public (and Ava Duvernay) from dragging them back to the bathtub.

I'm never buying Dove again.

Y'all think my brown skin symbolises dirt. — Tshwanelo Fokazi (@TshwaneloFokazi) October 8, 2017

You can do better than "missed the mark." Flip + diminishing. Deepens your offense. You do good work. Have been for years. Do better here. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 8, 2017

People are also pointing out that Dove’s had questionable ads in the past.

You have done it in the past.🙄 pic.twitter.com/qaGG10bePw — Nonhlanhla Mabhena (@N0n0zA) October 7, 2017

There are some folks however that think Dove meant the ad to symbolize that it can work for all women because the white woman in the ad turns into a Latina.

Either way, Dove’s GOT to be more careful. Who do YOU think approved this ad?

