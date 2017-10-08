Dirty Dummies: Dove Gets Dragged For Releasing Racist Facebook Ad
Dove Gets Blasted For Facebook Ad
Dear Dove, go season some food.
A Facebook ad that’s since been taken down has the skincare brand drowning in criticism. On Saturday makeup artist @NayTheMUA posted a screenshot from a video showing a black woman taking off her T-shirt to reveal a white woman.
“So I’m scrolling through Facebook and this is the #dove ad that comes up…. ok so what am I looking at,” wrote Nay in a since-deleted post.
Dove has since apologized for the ad that “missed the mark” but it’s not stopping the public (and Ava Duvernay) from dragging them back to the bathtub.
People are also pointing out that Dove’s had questionable ads in the past.
There are some folks however that think Dove meant the ad to symbolize that it can work for all women because the white woman in the ad turns into a Latina.
Either way, Dove’s GOT to be more careful. Who do YOU think approved this ad?
