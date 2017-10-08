Don Cheadle Ain’t Having Any Of Donald Trump Jr.’s “Real Hollywood” Isht

Don Cheadle Calls Out Donald Trump Jr.

There seem to be new allegations coming out daily about Harvey Weinstein, adding to the already numerous claims against him from women in Hollywood reporting that he sexually assaulted them. With these allegations have come many comparisons to Donald Trump, because he’s another powerful man from the industry who (admittedly) used said power in order to take advantage of women.

Donald Trump Jr., for whatever reason, decided to weigh in on Weinstein’s allegations, tweeting out an article about the New York Times wanting to release those who are accusing him off of their non-disclosure agreements. Jr. thinks that’s a, “phenomenal idea” and wants everyone to start talking about “real Hollywood.”

Phenomenal idea, let's hear about real Hollywood… New York Times wants Weinstein to release accusers from NDAs – https://t.co/0SWPJ8cY5g — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 6, 2017

Don Cheadle wasn’t having any of that at all, and went straight for the jugular to bring Trump’s father into question due to his own status in “real Hollywood.” After all, before Trump was notorious for simply being a hateful human being, he was notorious for trying to be a Hollywood star turned Presidential candidate.

Doesn’t your 🤡🍌💩 dad have a star on the walk of fame? Isn’t he still a credited producer on The Apprentice? Didn’t he Access Hollywood it? 🤔 https://t.co/HjHO61byOP — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) October 7, 2017

Of course, Cheadle had all of Trump’s twitter army at his neck, but none of that phased him at all, and he went right back to defending his point and shooting down the contrarians.

Racism?!? 😂😂😂😂 You, mean my dad the reality TV star? 😂😂😂 Do you know who I am or you just there freewheel caping for 🍊menace? https://t.co/0tRgjbBwXq — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) October 8, 2017

Not all heroes wear capes.