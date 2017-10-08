Heil Homework: Teacher Assigns Students With Creating A Nazi Mascot

Middle School Teacher Tells Kids To Design Nazi Mascot

A teacher at Shiloh Middle School in Gwinnett County, Georgia is receiving backlash after she allegedly assigned students with the task of creating a mascot for the Nazi party. The homework assignment requested that students in a social studies class “think about all of the information that you have learned about Hitler and the Nazi party” and to create a mascot for it, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Middle school teacher told his students to come up with a mascot for the Nazi Party – several parents are angry. Story on Ch2 at 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/8pQSRrJHyD — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 5, 2017

The exact instructions for the tasteless assignment are as follows: “The year is 1935 and you have been tasked with creating a mascot to represent the Nazi party at its political rallies,” the assignment read. “Think about all of the information that you have learned about Hitler and the Nazi party. You will create a COLORFUL illustration of the mascot. Give the mascot a NAME. You will also write an explanation as to why the mascot was chosen to represent the Nazi party.”

Objections to the assignment were raised by parent Jamie Brown, who thought it was inappropriate and questioned its purpose. “I just don’t think, right now, at this time and place in America this is the time for that,” Brown said. “We need to start looking at the things that bring us together and stop looking at things that separate us as a human race.”

The Gwinnett County School District said in a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta that while the topic of the Nazi party is studied, the assignment was not appropriate and not approved by the social studies department of the school.