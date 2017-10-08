Hella Blackity Black: Issa Rae Had The GREATEST ATL Kickback EVER & Broke Twitter

Issa Rae’s EPIC InstaStory Shatters The Internet

If you’re reading this, you probably didn’t get invited to Issa Rae‘s super lit, impossibly cool, hella Blackity Black ATL kickback with everyone from THEE coolest unc-unc ever Samuel L. Jackson to the beloved Insecure and Atlanta casts to queen mother Janelle Monae (and Wondaland) in the same magical room. Yea, this really happened (in real life) and EVERYONE was salty we weren’t there.

Peep all the Twitter chaos (and hilarity) over Issa’s hella Blackity Black ATL kickback on the flip.