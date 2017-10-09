Miami Dolphins Coach Snorts Up A Poon-Poppingly Delicious Booger Sugar Scandal

The dolphins hired an offensive line coach pic.twitter.com/E3PATEWkGf — Spooky Hendrix (@GoHeadBlockMe) October 9, 2017

Dolphins Coach Get Booger Sugar Busted & Shatters Twitter

Miami Dolphins assistant coach (well, EX-assistant coach) Chris Foerster makes a living coaching offensive lines that are, um, sliiiightly different than the boogery sugary lines he snorted in a leaked video currently fueling a poon-poppingly delicious NFL scandal. But wait, there’s more: The person who posted the video is woke Vegas skripper Kijuana Nige who wasn’t feeling his ashy Kap views (or the fact that his team demands players stand for the anthem) despite him professing his love for her in the video.

“White people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low,” the lovely p-popperess wrote in a deleted Facebook post. “No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love. So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc. But y’all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU!”

Ah yes, if this sounds juicy, it absolutely is, and the whole entire internet EXPLODED.

