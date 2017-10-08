Dwyane Wade’s Lucious Locks Give LeBron James Hairline Abandonment Issues

Dwyane Has Something LeBron Is Jealous Of

At this point, LeBron James is known just as widely for his Snapchat chronicles in the gym as he is for his actual career as a basketball player. Whether he’s giving his hugely respected co-sign to an artist by playing their music or just showing how crazy hard he goes in the gym, his snaps and IG story are always a place for entertainment.

Now that LeBron and his long time pal and former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade are back together on the Cavs, the locker room and gym seem to be a place where the two are making a lot of great memories. In a recent snapchat, LeBron starts talking about how it’s unfair the Dwyane can grow his hair like that. Then, to make the video even more entertaining, their teammate Richard Jefferson comes through with the reflective baldie talkin’ bout, “are you guys talking about me?” It’s obvious from James’ reaction that Jefferson’s entrance wasn’t planned.

#PressPlay #LebronJames on his hairline 😩 👀 A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Later in the video, LeBron still looks distraught about his hair, and asks why he can’t just velcro the hair from his beard onto the top of his head. Poor guy….keep on keeping on with those headbands, player.