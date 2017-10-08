Who Looked More Bangin’ At The BET Hip Hop Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
Seen on the scene…

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The BET Hip-Hop Awards?

Celebs swarmed Miami this weekend for the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Friday The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre was filled with stars celebrating Hip-Hop’s hottest acts and a tribute to Uncle Luke.

Seen on the scene was (of course) “Bodak Yellow” bae Cardi B who donned a chain metal dress…

Keyshia Ka’Oir who set out AWL that baaawdy in a bodysuit…

and Blac Chyna.

YOU tell us; out of these three, who looked more bangin’?

Other Hip Hop Awards attendees included Waka and Tammy…

and DJ Khaled and Asahd.

More photos from the Hip-Hop Awards on the flip.

Katt Williams took a knee.

And Big Tigger too.

