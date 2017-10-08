Youngins Actin’ A Fool: Soundcloud Export Trippie Redd Burns And Eats A $100 Bill

Trippie Redd Shows How Much He Values His Money

Trippie Redd boasts songs on Soundcloud with almost 20 million listens a piece, and just released his new mixtape this week. Though he doesn’t advertise being signed to a label, Coach K and Pee from Quality Control–the label that signed The Migos–are said to be helping Redd behind the scenes, which could be a record or a management deal.

With that being said, Trippie is getting money from somewhere, but considering the fact that Soundcloud isn’t monetized, some sort of deal is probably either in the works or going on behind the scenes. All of this background info is to say, Trippie Redd is out here acting reckless with his cash, and not just by holding it to his ear.

The rapper posted a video to his Instagram page lighting a $100 bill on fire, and then eating the remains of it after the flame goes out. The following video on his page is him with the infamous money phone, saying it doesn’t matter and obviously implying that he has way more where that came from.

Trippie just recently got a follow on Instagram from Drake, so he’s definitely on the radar of some big artists. But if he’s already acting this carelessly with whatever money he’s gotten in the very beginning of his career, it’s not looking great for the longevity of his funds….