Bodak Booed Up: Cardi B & Offset’s Harmonious Hood Loving Was On Full Display At The Hip-Hop Awards

❤️❤️❤️❤️🍫 AINT NO COMPLAINT! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Coupled up…

Cardi B And Offset Couple Up At The BET Hip-Hop Awards

Our favorite harmonious hood couple put their love on display this weekend in Miami.

Cardi B and her Migos bae Offset were spotted Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach for the BET Hip-Hop Awards and they couldn’t have looked happier.

The bando booed up couple that first went public at the Super Bowl, made sure the cameras got a good look at their coupledom first at the show where Cardi took home “Single of the Year”, “Best New Artist” and “Hustler of the Year”…

and then at the after party Cardi and The Migos hosted at Club Story.

You can go ahead and admit that they’re your #CoupleGoals now, it’s okay.

More of their coupledom on the flip.