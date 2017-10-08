Bodak Booed Up: Cardi B & Offset’s Harmonious Hood Loving Was On Full Display At The Hip-Hop Awards

- By Bossip Staff
❤️❤️❤️❤️🍫 AINT NO COMPLAINT!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Coupled up…

Cardi B And Offset Couple Up At The BET Hip-Hop Awards

Our favorite harmonious hood couple put their love on display this weekend in Miami.

Cardi B and her Migos bae Offset were spotted Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach for the BET Hip-Hop Awards and they couldn’t have looked happier.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The bando booed up couple that first went public at the Super Bowl, made sure the cameras got a good look at their coupledom first at the show where Cardi took home “Single of the Year”, “Best New Artist” and “Hustler of the Year”…

Thaddaeus McAdams/ExclusiveAccess.net

and then at the after party Cardi and The Migos hosted at Club Story.

Thaddaeus McAdams/Exclusive Accesss.net

Thaddeus McAdams/ExclusiveAccess.net

You can go ahead and admit that they’re your #CoupleGoals now, it’s okay.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

More of their coupledom on the flip.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

#Offset is too much !! 😂😭❤️ love it 🌹 *FULL VERSION* – @offsetyrn @iamcardib #cardib #offset #migos

A post shared by #1 Offset ❤️ Cardi B Fanpage (@offset_cardib_page) on

Offset bought Cardi B flowers after the Hip-Hop Awards and she replied, “You want the neeeeeck.”

R O M A N C E.

Thaddeus McAdams/ExclusiveAccess.net

