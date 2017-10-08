Decriminalizing HIV: Governor Of California Lowers The Penalty For Exposing Partners To HIV

Jerry Brown Signs New HIV Legislation

Starting January 1, 2018, it will no longer be a major crime in California to knowingly expose a sexual partner to HIV without disclosing the infection. Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation on Friday that lowers the offense from a felony to a misdemeanor. The California legislature passed SB 239 on September 11.

The law previously punished people who knowingly exposed or infected others with HIV by up to eight years in prison, but this new legislation will lower jail time to a maximum of six months. The new law also reduces the penalty for knowingly donating HIV-infected blood from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Bill sponsors Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblyman Todd Gloria, both Democrats, argued California law was outdated and stigmatized people living with HIV, especially given recent advancements in medicine. Evidence has shown that a person with HIV who undergoes regular treatment has a negligible chance of spreading the infection to others through sexual contact.