Toni Braxton’s ‘Too Busy’ With Birdman To Answer 50th B-Day Texts–But Are They Getting Engaged?

Is Birdman Proposing To Toni Braxton?

Rumors are currently swirling about Toni Braxton’s relationship status and it’s all her little sister Tamar’s fault. Over the weekend Toni turned 50 (can you believe it?!) and looked amazing while celebrating with family and friends including Jada Pinkett Smith.

Before that, however, her little sis Tamar told the world that she’d been calling and texting her sister for FIVE days but she was “too busy with Birdman” to answer.

“This is my 50 year old AMAZING looking sister…. (whom of which I’ve been calling for 5 days with NO return call back from),” wrote Tamar. “🤔u and bbbbbbbiiiiiiirrrrdddman ain’t that damn busy… well maybe you ARE getting your life😜!!”

Busy, huh?

Tamar’s still turning up the heat on her sister’s personal life and she’s hinting at Toni and Birdman being VERY serious, to the point where they could possibly be either engaged or already married.

“Now.. ONE day y’all gone BELIEVE that I DON’T LIE BOUT NOTHING!! The way my memory is set up💆🏽.. trust in ya girl TayTay now,” said Tamar on a video post of a psychic telling Toni that he “sees a ring” from a man who “loves her” and “melts” when he’s around her.

In the video, Toni also tells Steve Harvey that if and when she gets her Birdman bling she’ll break the story on his show.

Looks like these two are waaay more serious than a lot of people thought. Do YOU think they’ll get married?

