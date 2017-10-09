The Rock Clapped Back At Tyrese, Prompting Twitter To Continue Dragging Baby Boy Back To Momma’s House
Big dogs eat. As many of you know, it ain’t a size or gender thing…it’s a mentality thing. Shout to all my big dogs around the 🌎 as we’re over here quietly on our weekend grind earning sweat equity. Because at the end of the day, we’re always willing to put in the raw hard work for the one thing we relentlessly chase daily – the results. Heavy ass chains around your neck are always optional. Have a hungry and productive week 🤙🏾#HardestWorkersInTheRoom #BigDogsEat
The Rock Clapped Back At Tyrese
Tyrese. You done effed up, now. After days of complaining about The Rock getting spinoffs and delaying movie production for Fast10 Your Seatbelts: The Fasterest Of Them All or whatever it’s going to be called, Tyrese finally got a response. And it’s probably not the one he wants. Rock showed up ready for war and sent a subtle shot at Ty Ty. Now the internet is reminded that The Rock isn’t just an actor but he will literally murder your entire face.
So the ‘net did what it does best: drag and clown the hell out of Tyrese. So take a look at the jokes and the entire weekend of slander aimed at Baby Boy.
Continue Slideshow
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://story.ng/the-rock-clapped-back-at-tyrese-prompting-twitter-to-continue-dragging-baby-boy-back-to-mommas-house/ The Rock Clapped Back At Tyrese, Prompting Twitter To Continue Dragging Baby Boy Back To Momma’s House – Story.ng