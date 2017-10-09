These Bizarre Clips From Nelly’s Concerts Are Surfacing And Twitter Is Grossed out

Nelly can't explain this behavior to me. She's 8-years-old. pic.twitter.com/DTCMh9KZqT — Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) October 9, 2017

Nellly’s Creepy Concert Videos Surface

So Nelly may not have to worry about his rape case anymore, however he still has a PR disaster on his hands. After the allegations came out, fans started posting videos of the St. Louis legend on stage performing with girls that look like they’re not even in middle school yet. That wouldn’t be so bad but he’s doing things like twirling their hair and it’s extremely uncomfortable to watch.

Even with Nelly cleared of rape charges I still have questions about him playing in little girls hair at concerts — Aaron Lamar (@everydayaaron) October 8, 2017

Take a look at the reactions and judge for yourselves.