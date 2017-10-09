These Bizarre Clips From Nelly’s Concerts Are Surfacing And Twitter Is Grossed out
Nellly’s Creepy Concert Videos Surface
So Nelly may not have to worry about his rape case anymore, however he still has a PR disaster on his hands. After the allegations came out, fans started posting videos of the St. Louis legend on stage performing with girls that look like they’re not even in middle school yet. That wouldn’t be so bad but he’s doing things like twirling their hair and it’s extremely uncomfortable to watch.
Take a look at the reactions and judge for yourselves.
