Wedding Bands On Paws: Scrappy Confirms Secret Matrimony-Dom To Bambi
- By Bossip Staff
Scrappy Confirms Legal Matrimony-dom To Bambi
Rumors going around the net that Scrappy and The Bam have tied the knot are no longer just speculation. Scrappy himself is confirming them for everyone. The reality actor posted up a photo of his Queen Bam, referring to her as his wife in the caption, but his lust for his equal didn’t just stop there…
Thank u Lord for this whole meal 🥘 of a wife of mine 🙏🏾@adizthebam imma come in and eat it a sec
One fan actually joked that Bambii was his “wife” like Joseline and Stevie J were fake married, and he corrected them:
Congratulations, newlyweds. Who’s happy these two FINALLY jumped the broom?
