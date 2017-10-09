Messy Matrimony-Dom: Tamar Braxton Sends Shots At Vince?
Tamar Braxton Vents About “N-ggas” On Social Media
Trouble in Tay Tay’s world?
It looks like Tamar Braxton was having a frustrating marital moment and decided to vent about it on instagram. The singer recently did an interview where she said she was planning to put her music on hold to take care of her marriage to Vincent Herbert, but is their matrimony-dom already crashing behind the scenes?
Tamar posted:
N-ggas ALWAYS forget what they do to YOU to make u do what YOU did to THEM!!!
https://twitter.com/TamarBraxtonHer/status/916812152802914304
Last we checked, Tamar has a bunch of sisters, so who’s the n-gga??? We assume she was talking about Vince? She took it a step further by posting more subliminals to IG. Check out this caption:
“If u don’t someone else will.” Sounds like a threat to us.
Do you think Tamar is taking shots at her hubby? Hit the flip for more.