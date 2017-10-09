Demetria McKinney’s Perfect Portrayal Of Whitney Houston Won The #BobbiKristina Biopic
- By Bossip Staff
Demetria McKinney Praised For Whitney Houston Portrayal In Bobbi Kristina Biopic
Demetria McKinney nailed it. If you tuned in to last night’s TV One Bobbi Kristina biopic then you no doubt were enamored by her perfect portrayal of the late Whitney Houston. The actress/songstress played a Whitney who would suddenly break into song to serenade her daughter, speak at a rapid-fire pace and shower Bobbi Krissy with love.
It was however when McKinney belted out “Home” in a studio scene that fans unanimously agreed that producers couldn’t have found a better Nippy for the production.
Did YOU watch The Bobbi Kristina movie???
Vivica Fox also received praise for her portrayal of Pat Houston.