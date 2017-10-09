Demetria McKinney’s Perfect Portrayal Of Whitney Houston Won The #BobbiKristina Biopic

Were you watching???

Demetria McKinney Praised For Whitney Houston Portrayal In Bobbi Kristina Biopic

Demetria McKinney nailed it. If you tuned in to last night’s TV One Bobbi Kristina biopic then you no doubt were enamored by her perfect portrayal of the late Whitney Houston. The actress/songstress played a Whitney who would suddenly break into song to serenade her daughter, speak at a rapid-fire pace and shower Bobbi Krissy with love.

It was however when McKinney belted out “Home” in a studio scene that fans unanimously agreed that producers couldn’t have found a better Nippy for the production.

#BobbiKristina watching it again just 2 hear @demimckinney sing. She giving me chills! — fresh1216 (@fresh1216) October 9, 2017

Omggggggg the chills that @demimckinney just sent through me singing “Home” watching #BobbiKristina so good pic.twitter.com/DDUXCr9bki — Derredge Ent. (@RnbowConnection) October 8, 2017

Did YOU watch The Bobbi Kristina movie???

🙈🙈 Repost from @tvonetv using @RepostRegramApp – @demetria4real is gearing up for the role of a lifetime in the TV One original film, #BobbiKristina. October 8 at 7/6C. #demetriamckinney #vivicafox A post shared by Demetria McKinney (@demetria4real) on Oct 5, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

