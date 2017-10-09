Mama Tina Posts Up Throwback BeyBey Shot Lookin’ Just Like Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy May Actually Look More Like Her Mom Than Her Dad

Almost since the day she was born, people have been saying Blue Ivy looks just like her Daddy, Jay Z. Well it seems Grandma Tina has a different opinion.

If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Tina Lawson posted this old picture of Beyoncé and captioned it, “If Beyonce don’t look like Blue on this photo!!!”

Do you agree?

Do you think Blue looks more like her mom or her dad?

Oh and don’t forget Mama Tina is on The Real this week