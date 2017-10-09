Mama Tina Posts Up Throwback BeyBey Shot Lookin’ Just Like Blue Ivy

BeyoncÈ Knowles and Blue Ivy Carter go shopping at Bergdorf Goodman in colorful outfits in New York.

Splash New

Blue Ivy May Actually Look More Like Her Mom Than Her Dad

Almost since the day she was born, people have been saying Blue Ivy looks just like her Daddy, Jay Z. Well it seems Grandma Tina has a different opinion.

If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Tina Lawson posted this old picture of Beyoncé and captioned it, “If Beyonce don’t look like Blue on this photo!!!”

Do you agree?

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Blue Ivy Carter and Jay Z during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

Do you think Blue looks more like her mom or her dad?

Oh and don’t forget Mama Tina is on The Real this week

Please tune in to the real talk show Wednesday morning will be Co-hosting. ❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

