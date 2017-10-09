WHATEVER WIIIG: NeNe Leakes Says THIS Is Why ‘White Trash’ Kim Zolciak Saw Bugs In Her Home
NeNe Leakes Speaks On Kim Zolciak Feud
NeNe Leakes is FAR from done with Kim Zolciak. If you’ve been keeping up with their petty bug fueled beef then you know that NeNe accused Kim of racism after her daughter Brielle claimed that her Buckhead mansion was infested with roaches and Kim clapped back at her “offensive” allegations.
Now more details on their feud are surfacing and NeNe’s revealing what really happened the night Kim and Brielle saw bugs at her residence.
LoveBScott got exclusive details on what went down the night of NeNe’s white party which is when that video of Brielle in NeNe’s bathroom surfaced. According to the publication, Kim brought her daughter along to the taping after being dropped off by her hubby Kroy who allegedly hangs around in the car while she films. They added that Kim kept complaining about bugs and at one point left a stain on NeNe’s white couch after smashing one.
As you know, a few months ago NeNe threw a ‘girls and gays’ white party at her home. Kim was invited, but Kim’s daughter Brielle was not.
“For some reason, Kroy drives Kim to ALL of her RHOA tapings and Brielle likes to tag along. Kroy and Brielle usually wait in the car, but Brielle wasn’t about to miss this party — so she put on her best white outfit and went along with her mom.
Our sources say that Kim kept complaining about bugs being in NeNe’s home. At one point, a flying bug landed on NeNe’s white couch and Kim smashed it — leaving behind a blood stain.
Kim also brought up during the party the fact that she saw NeNe’s Rolls-Royce parked in a handicapped parking spot while out shopping earlier. Combine that with Kim’s bug comments and the couch stain…NeNe wasn’t really feeling Kim from that point on.”
So that’s where all this bug talk stems from?
NeNe, of course, caught wind of the story and she’s speaking out; hit the flip for her comments.
NeNe’s confirming that the story’s true. Not only that, she says that Kim was the only one complaining about bugs and came with bad intentions.
“When all doors are open anything could possibly crawl in,” said NeNe. “These people have never been to my house and came with bad intentions.”
Kim and Brielle threw more shade at NeNe and hinted at her being addicted to prescription pain pills.
NeNe is calling Kim “white trash” for alluding to an addiction.
“They would be the last to know anything about me,” wrote NeNe. “She gone find herself in court if she keeps playing this game. #WhiteTrash #Racist.”