Henny Hall Of Famer: Shannon Sharp Inspired Yak & Mild Hilarity With Backyard Selfie

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12

Shannon Sharp’s Backyard Selfie Is Black Excellence!

Shannon Sharp isn’t just talking when he says he’s out here!! The TV personality took his yak and mild talk a step further, and supplied is with a visual of his kickback supplies. This stocking cap alone deserves a slow clap!

Skiiiiilp, do you see Shannon and all of his #BlackExcellence on a Sunday? Jason Whitlock is still weeping. Hit the flip for the hilarious reactions.

    Continue Slideshow

     

     

     

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus