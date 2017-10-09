Henny Hall Of Famer: Shannon Sharp Inspired Yak & Mild Hilarity With Backyard Selfie
- By Bossip Staff
Shannon Sharp’s Backyard Selfie Is Black Excellence!
Shannon Sharp isn’t just talking when he says he’s out here!! The TV personality took his yak and mild talk a step further, and supplied is with a visual of his kickback supplies. This stocking cap alone deserves a slow clap!
Skiiiiilp, do you see Shannon and all of his #BlackExcellence on a Sunday? Jason Whitlock is still weeping. Hit the flip for the hilarious reactions.
