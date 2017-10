White Mike Pence!!! A post shared by Michael Rapaport (@michaelrapaport) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Like anyone even cares, Mike Pence took off from an NFL game this weekend saying he left because of players kneeling during the National Anthem. Michael Rapaport has been very vocal on social media, so he went in on “White” Mike.

Seriously, is Michael Rapaport in the NAACP? He’s been riding for black rights a whole lot lately…