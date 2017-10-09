NFL Slavery: Owners And Coaches Are Threatening Players To Stop Kneeling…Or ELSE

NFL Players Say Coaches And Owners Are STILL Threatening Their Free Speech Behind The Scenes

Freedom ain’t all that “FREE” when it comes to being an underling in the National Football League. After all of the controversy around kneeling, angry orange POTUS spoke down about players and teams seemed to show “solidarity” by locking arms. But, not so fast…

Coaches and owners locked arms against big bully Trump, but it was a “one time thing”. Now there are coaches telling players to stand up…or else.

According to The Root, several players contacted them to expose shady NFL higher ups, under the condition of anonymity. 8 players and coaches confirm that coaches instructed them not to kneel or have any demonstration during the national anthem, and it sounds like an open ended threat!

“They didn’t say what would happen,” said one NFL linebacker who plays for one of eight teams whose owners donated to Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign. “But they let us know that we are expected to stand during the anthem.”

One anonymous player said his coached flip flopped on his kneeling stance after management must’ve talked to him.

“My coach said his father served in Desert Storm,” said one special teams player. “He said he fought for our right to take a knee. Then, all of a sudden, he’s asking us not to do it. I know management must have talked to him. He looked like he was ashamed to even say that too us.”

How cowardice!!