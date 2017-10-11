Sign Me Up, Satan? The KKK Tried Recruiting Kids At A NC High School And Folks Are Pissed

KKK Leaves Recruitment Fliers On Cars At High School

One bold, racist pep squad made their way down to a high school football game last week and tried to get kids to sign up to their organization. The proud and hateful Ku Klux Klan. The group placed fliers on the hoods of students vehicles at Gray’s Creek High School’s parking lot, according to the Fayetteville Observer. One parent, who found the flier wrapped in plastic, said he was extremely disturbed and sent the flier to the local paper.

Principal Lisa Stewart said in a statement to the paper:

“We are aware of the unapproved distribution of material on the campus of Gray’s Creek High School Friday night (10/6) during the football game which is currently being investigated.”

Welp, the paper did their own investigating and confirmed the fliers came from a local KKK group.

A leader of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan said someone from the group put fliers on vehicles at the Gray’s Creek High School football game Friday night.

So far, police have done nothing. Officials from the school claim that they were “unaware” of the fliers. Funny, because the school has a history of known racial tension. Take a look at this:

And this…

you know there is a BIG problem at grays creek when this is what is going around the school. pic.twitter.com/2H4iRkKOUU — small and angry (@ShinyDrowzee) September 29, 2017

The paper noted that the fliers were a violation of the school’s policy, that prohibits the distribution of material that contains “personal attacks or abusive language such as language defaming a person’s character, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender, family status, or disability” among other things.

SMH, step your school security up next time.