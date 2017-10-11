Cooked Keith: Trump-Hating Supercuts Customer Sautéed For Unseasoned Slim Shady Sycophancy
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12
❯
❮
Image via Splash
Keith Olbermann Gets Cooked For Overzealous Eminem Cake Kissing
Eminem generally earned himself high praise for his performance at last night’s BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher.
Marshall maligned the mango POTUS for about 5 mins with a barrage of of clever couplets, scathing smilies and needling internal rhymes.
Dr Dre’s protege packaged his potent punchlines so proficiently that political power ranter, Keith Olbermann, a staunch hip-hop hater, finally blessed the 40-year-old culture with his gluten-free kale-wrapped co-sign.
When’s the last time you think Keith Olbermann ever retweeted anything even remotely related to BET? Right.
While many folks appreciate Keith’s zeal for hating Donald Trump, we had to let him know that he needs to pump his brakes.
Flip it over.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.