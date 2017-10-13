On The Come Up: Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana “Hurtin’ Me” [VIDEO]

Stefflon Don Is Number 1 In The UK But What About The U.S.?

We’ve been hearing a lot of talk about a female artist named Stefflon Don, who raps and sings and was raised in the Netherlands and London. She’s drawn a lot of comparisons to Nicki Minaj, and right now Stefflon, whose real name is Stephanie Allen, is experiencing some serious success with her single “Hurtin’ Me” which features French Montana. The song is on top of the U.K. charts, but we wanted to ask you guys if you think she has what it takes to win big stateside.

What did you think of the video?