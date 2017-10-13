This Hilariously Creepy Tribute Account Is Turning Instagram Upside Down

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 20

Hilariously Creepy Tribute Account Shakes Up IG

Have you ever randomly thought to yourself “yanno, the world needs a Tisha Campbell tribute account on Instagram?” Prooobably not, but some beautifully petty mind did and created a hilariously creepy InstaShrine for the legendary actress that you absolutely need in your life. No, seriously.

View this post on Instagram

Ok but who remembers this night!?! .. iconic

A post shared by Tisha Campbell 🔵 (@therealtishacampbell) on

Peep the funniest of the hilariously tacky Tisha tribute account on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Ok but who remembers this night!?! .. iconic

A post shared by Tisha Campbell 🔵 (@therealtishacampbell) on

View this post on Instagram

The queen has fucking arrived

A post shared by Tisha Campbell 🔵 (@therealtishacampbell) on

View this post on Instagram

Cuhs I'm all about this bass, no treble

A post shared by Tisha Campbell 🔵 (@therealtishacampbell) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    #GoGina

    A post shared by Tisha Campbell 🔵 (@therealtishacampbell) on

    View this post on Instagram

    GINA DOLLS coming soon !!

    A post shared by Tisha Campbell 🔵 (@therealtishacampbell) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.