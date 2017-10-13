This Hilariously Creepy Tribute Account Is Turning Instagram Upside Down
- By Bossip Staff
Hilariously Creepy Tribute Account Shakes Up IG
Have you ever randomly thought to yourself “yanno, the world needs a Tisha Campbell tribute account on Instagram?” Prooobably not, but some beautifully petty mind did and created a hilariously creepy InstaShrine for the legendary actress that you absolutely need in your life. No, seriously.
Peep the funniest of the hilariously tacky Tisha tribute account on the flip.
