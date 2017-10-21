Put On Blast: Designer Rips The Sparkle Off Ashanti’s Shimmery Cakes For Returning Bespattered Bikini

Bikini Designer Calls Out Ashanti For Returning Soiled Suit

Ashanti nearly broke the internet with her shimmery Ciroc ad cakes recently and now the person who lent out her bikini has something to say. The store owner who goes by Aidan Euan, posted and deleted some jabs at the singer for returning a filthy bikini. He claims he reached out to her team about the staining and no response.

Take a look.

Welp! Aidan says the itty bitty two-piece contains over 6,ooo hand placed stones and took over 16 hours to make. None of that seemed to phase Ashanti, she has yet to publicly respond. It looks like something a little dry cleaning could cure, right? Do you think Ashanti is wrong for returning this bikini all bespattered like this or should the designer take his L?