So Sad: Mother Of Police Officer Slain In Vegas Shooting Dies Two Days After His Funeral

Charleston Hartfield's mother Sheryl Stiles pictures,died two days after his funeral https://t.co/vJfpdddPxO pic.twitter.com/gC7SIIR8Hc — infowe (@infowe) October 26, 2017

Sheryl Stiles Dies Two Days After Officer Charleston Hartfield’s Funeral

An insanely sad story has surfaced in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. Officer Charleston Hartfield was off-duty at the country music festival where gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire killing him and 57 other people, injuring 489.

KTNV reports that just two days after Hartfield was laid to rest, his own mother Sheryl Stiles passed away.

The site reports that Stiles suffered a heart attack after her slain son’s funeral and fell down the escalator of her hotel. The 56-year-old suffered brain damage and her family decided to take her off life support.

Her family believes she died of a broken heart and they’re asking the public for help with funeral costs via a GoFundMe.

Her cousin Cecil Ralston told Las Vegas’ Fox 5 that she “wanted to die” to be with her son.

“I talked to the chaplain of Metro,” Ralston said. “He told me she kept saying ‘Oh I want to stay, I want to be with Charleston,’ that she wanted to die.”

This is all so terribly sad.

If you’d like to donate to Sheryl Stiles’ GoFundMe click HERE.